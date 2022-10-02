Latchback Games draws a winning hand as Break the Beyond wins The Very Big Indie Pitch

After three years it was finally time for our second home in Helsinki for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki. Of course, this also meant the return of the Very Big Indie Pitch. The Very Big Indie Pitch is our bumper edition competition where even more developers are able to pitch an ever-increasing range of brand new and diverse gaming experiences from some of the most exciting indie developers, not only from across the globe.

The Big Indie Pitch is a regular event run by the makers of PocketGamer.biz. It gives indie developers the chance to pitch their games to industry experts and journalists in a speed-dating-style format. Teams get the opportunity to get valuable feedback on their games, as well as win great prizes such as promotional packages and opportunities to promote their game.

In-person pitching returns

As always, the developers gave it everything they had in order to walk away as the winner. An award that was eventually bestowed upon Latchback Games' Break the Beyond. Though it is certainly worth highlighting how well received our runner-ups Eatventure and Stunt Track Builder were. Want to know more? Well luckily, you can learn more about all three games right here.

1st Place - Break the Beyond by Latchback Games



In this fast-paced roguelite card game players must not only make use of a range of different fighters, but must also learn how to collect and combine items in order to increase their arsenal and defeat the ever-increasing horde of enemies. Of course, you'll also need to make use of varied strategies if you are to succeed.

Throughout the game, players will find themselves unlocking new cards and characters, all of which seamlessly blend into the strategic, collectable, and merging elements of the game, coming together to offer a new and unique take on the card game genre.

2nd Place - Eatventure by Lessmore

Ever thought about opening your culinary empire? Well if so, then Eatventure is the game for you. Open restaurants, grow and manage them, earn money, offer new meals, hire increasingly skilled cooks and staff, and then repeat, as you aim to become the world's most famous restaurant tycoon.

From humble beginnings on the Lemonade Stand, to food trucks, and later Michelin-star quality restaurants. Expansion really is is the name of the game here, as you become more and more successful in this hypercasual simulator. Just how big can you grow your empire?

3rd Place - Stunt Track Builder by Lemon Chihuahua

Set in your very own digital living room, Stunt Track Builder is a physics-based simulation game in which players are given the opportunity to create the stunt course of their dreams before racing their toy car collection around these courses.

With both VR and classic gameplay methods, Stunt Track Builder hopes to offer something for everyone. Of course, that includes those who want to focus on the track elements too, with collectables waiting to be discovered both on and off the track.

