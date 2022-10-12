Nominate your game to the Pocket Gamer Awards 2022!

The biggest, brightest and best in mobile games are reuniting this November, and you have a chance to tell us who you think belongs in those categories.

The Pocket Gamer Awards are less than two months away now, and the time to nominate your own game or your favourite games released in the past year is now! We are currently in the open nominations process leading up to a grand celebration of the best in mobile gaming this December.

Want to know more and submit your favourite games for consideration? Keep on reading to find out more!

What are the Pocket Gamer Awards?

The Pocket Gamer Awards are a celebration of the best in mobile games, from the publishers of the leading and longest-running mobile games website. Since 2006, Pocket Gamer has been delivering news, reviews, tips, guides and features that inform and entertain mobile and handheld gamers around the world.

Organised by industry experts but voted on by you, the gamers, the Pocket Gamer Awards reward the passion and effort that developers pour into making games. The last 12 months were strange but we've also seen some amazing games come our way.

Pocket Gamer Awards 2022 Categories

You can submit your game or company for consideration within any of the following categories:

Mobile Game of the Year

Best Mobile Developer

Best Mobile Publisher

Best Community Tool

Best Community

Best Apple Arcade Game

Best Netflix Games Game

Best Roblox Game

Best Roblox Company

Best Mobile Platform Game of the Year

Best Mobile Puzzle Game of the Year

Best Mobile Sports Game of the Year

Best Mobile Strategy Game of the Year

Best Mobile RPG of the Year

Best Mobile Action Game of the Year

Most Innovative Mobile Game

Best Mobile Family Game of the Year

Best Mobile Game Storytelling of the Year

Best Digital Board/Card Game of the Year

Best Game We’re Still Playing

Best Multiplayer Mobile Game

Best Mobile Port of the Year

Best Update/Updated Game of the Year

Best Pick up and Play Game of the Year

If any of the above are suitable, we urge you to submit your game or company for consideration as well as any other favourites from the last year! If you’re reading this, chances are you either qualify for one of them or know a game/studio/talented human that does. We want to highlight and celebrate the most important mobile interactive entertainment. Once all the nominations are in, there will be a chance to vote on the final shortlist, so keep your eyes peeled.

Keep in mind that to be eligible, a game must have been released between 1 October 2021 and 30 September 2022. Head over to this page to submit your nominations, we can’t wait to hear about your standout games from the past year!

What happens after the open nominations?

We’re currently in the open nominations process, which means everyone can submit any game released over the last 12 months for consideration. Nominations began on October 6th, and will continue until the end of the month. You can submit your nominations any time from now until October 31st!

Afterwards, the voting process will begin and take place over the month of November. Then, the prestigious ceremony will be taking place on December 5th. We will reveal which games have been voted by the mobile gaming public, for celebration and awards.

Get ready to vote!

When November’s upon us, prepare for voting to start and engage your player base to vote for you! We love to see community engagement, and since these awards are voted for by the players, it’s especially important at that point in the nomination process.

Remember that nominations need to be in by October 31st! Submit your game now over on our nomination page.