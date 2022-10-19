New York Game Awards plans in-person event for early 2023

Reggie Fils-Aimé is a businessman and former president and chief operating officer of Nintendo of America. He currently presides as a board of director at Gamestop

The next New York Game Awards has now been announced by the New York Video Game Critics Circle (NYVGCC), and it will be taking place on 17 January 2023.

A nonprofit event

Tickets for this 12th annual event are available now and are set to help fund both ongoing programmes for 2022, and paid internships for young people at a network of homeless residences and the DreamYard Prep School. Once again, the organisers are hoping to host the event in person, with the SVA Theatre in Manhattan being the planned location.

NYVGCC executive director and founder Harold Goldberg said: "It feels good to know we’ll be back in person for this year’s awards, as we come together to celebrate the best games of the past year and acknowledge the hard work from developers, media and creators.

"At the heart of our show is also our mission to support our underserved and homeless youth populations by creating paid internship opportunities for students interested in games journalism and the games industry, and we know their love for video games will shine through at our 12th annual awards show to make it the best one yet."

At the 2019 awards, former Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aimé was given the Andrew Yoon Legend Award for his contribution to the video games industry. Now a board member at NYVGCC, Fils-Aimé said: "It is exhilarating to be co-hosting the 12th annual New York Game Awards as we return to a live, in-person show."

"Being a part of NYVGCC has been a personally enriching experience. The students we work with here will be the future leaders of our industry, and now more than ever the NYVGCC needs the support of the industry as we continue to offer internships, mentoring, and other programs. Not only do we want to see a packed SVA Theatre, we also can’t wait to break our fundraising goals from last year!"

Last month, BAFTA began accepting entries for the Games Awards 2023, an annual ceremony celebrating the best games of 2022.