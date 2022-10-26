News

Odyssey Interactive raises $19 million ahead of Omega Strikers mobile launch

Series A round led by venture capital fund Makers Fund

Date Type Companies involved Size
October 26th, 2022 investment Makers Fund
Odyssey Interactive 		$19m
Odyssey Interactive raises $19 million ahead of Omega Strikers mobile launch
By , Staff Writer

Canada-based mobile games developer Odyssey Interactive has raised $19 million in a Series A funding round led by the venture capital fund Makers Fund.

Further participation in the round came from Anthos Capital, The Mini Fund, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and angel investor Mitch Lasky.

Cross-platform progression incoming

On Steam, Odyssey launched an open beta for Omega Strikers, its debut free-to-play title, earlier this year. The game is set for a full launch in the early parts of 2023 with a synchronised release on console and mobile, cross-progression included.

Odyssey was originally set up by former employees of Riot Games and Netflix in 2020, raising $6 million in a Seed Round to kick things off. With the company’s founding, former Riot Games product lead Richard Henkel became Odyssey CEO and former League of Legends design lead David Capurro moved to chief commercial officer of Odyssey.

"The reception to this early version of the game has humbled us – the fanart, streams, and highlight reels have given us a glimpse into the sort of impact we dream of having for players all over the world," said Odyssey Interactive co-founder Dax Andrus.

"Our goal as a dev team has always been to inspire and ignite the competitive spirit of players, and we believe we can hit that aspirational height by integrating their feedback from the beta, and by doubling down on launch."

Makers Fund partner Ryann Lai commented: "The Odyssey Interactive team has an impressively well-rounded, hands-on experience in developing, shipping and running live service games. The launch of their first title, Omega Strikers, showcases their ability to create an endearing IP and to execute with the nimbleness, precision and savviness necessary to succeed in today’s highly competitive content market."

In its Series B round last week, mobile games publisher Homa raised $100 million to expand its platform and increase the efficiency of game development.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

Related Articles

News Mar 23rd, 2022

Gamefam raises $25 million to develop and publish Roblox games

News Mar 10th, 2022

Makers Fund raises $500 million for third investment fund

News Mar 17th, 2022

Casual games platform FRVR raises $76 million

News Nov 18th, 2021

Solo game development platform DreamCraft raises $10 million

News Nov 9th, 2021

AudioMob raises $14 million at $110 million valuation