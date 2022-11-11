Mobile games dominate TIGA Awards 2022

The winners of the 2022 TIGA Awards were announced earlier today, including numerous wins for major names in the mobile game industry. The TIGA (The Independent Game Developers Association) Awards are specifically given for excellence in business and include numerous categories such as Game of the Year, Best in Genre as well as Best Publisher and Best Small or Large Studio. Although more household names such as Sony Interactive Entertainment and Supermassive Games took home awards, the biggest winners were from mobile.

We reported on the shortlist earlier this year, and many major names in mobile took home awards from the ceremony. Specifically, Kwalee received the award for Best Publisher, ustwo games received two awards, Best Small Studio and Best Casual Game (for Alba: A Wildlife Adventure), and finally, Space Ape Games took the Best Arcade Game award for their mobile title Beatstar.

Big wins and acknowledgements for mobile

The mobile game industry sometimes doesn’t receive as much credit or recognition as the console and PC parts of the industry. So it’s always noteworthy when major wins are taken by companies that are rooted in mobile. The TIGA Awards are notable in that they are curated by the organisation themselves, and thus reflect an appreciation of the impact the companies who received these awards have had on the wider game industry. All of the winners had also made major moves this year, so seeing those pay off not just in terms of finance and notoriety, but also in recognition from the wider industry is surely cause for celebration.

Kwalee in particular released a statement on the win that was exuberant about their recognition. Vice President of marketing, Harry Lang, had this to say “This is not the first year that TIGA has recognised Kwalee's ability to make exceptional games. In recent years, the company has been among the winners for two years in a row. Another year with an award from TIGA confirms that Kwalee is developing its people and heading in the right direction.”

All three of the big winners from the mobile industry also popped up onto our Top 50 Game Makers of 2022 list.