Summoners War celebrates the festive season with holiday updated

Com2Us is celebrating the festive season with a series of events across its portfolio of games, including Summoners War: Sky Arena, Summoners War: Lost Centuria, and Summoners War: Chronicles.

The Summoners War: Chronicles event is now on with a new update featuring a new dragon raid boss, a new monster, and two new PVP game modes – 1v1 battles against other players and 9v9 team battles where players race to collect valuable sky stones.

The event will continue to evolve, with a new dungeon, raid, monster, and more being released in the December 22 update. Players can collect event currency by completing the new dungeon, which they can exchange for items.

In the Summoners War: Sky Arena seasonal event, which runs until January 1, players can collect Christmas decorations across multiple game modes, exchanging them for new rewards or using them to summon a new monster, Puppeteer.

Sky Arena is also introducing a variety of quality of life improvements throughout the game, including a revamped user interface and gem management.

A new character, Luna, also joined the ranks of Summoners War: Lost Centuria, as part of the seasonal event which went live on December 8.

Continuing success

The Summoners War franchise has been a fixture in the mobile gaming scene since 2014, as evidenced by the variety of spin-offs the original game has seen. Summoners War surpassed $2 billion in lifetime revenue in 2020 while the latest game in the franchise, Lost Centuria, generated more than $4.4 million dollars in just ten days following its launch.

Com2Us has also been taking advantage of blockchain technology, signing a deal with Terraform Labs to implement NFTs into Summoners War: Chronicles. This shift in focus to Blockchain gaming led to parent company Gamevil changing its name to Com2Us Holdings.

Earlier this year, we listed Com2Us as one of the top 50 mobile game makers of 2022.