Kwalee saw 12% revenue growth and 200 million downloads in 2022

UK-based games publisher and developer Kwalee has been reflecting on 2022, a year wherein the hypercasual games outfit released 12 new titles, tested 258 new concepts and accumulated more than 200 million downloads.

These install numbers across its game catalogue are edging Kwalee closer and closer to the one billion lifetime downloads milestone – currently at over 969 million. This is since the company’s founding in 2011.

Downloads galore

Kwalee’s games library includes Teacher Simulator, Bake It, Shootout 3D, Rocket Sky! and more. Draw It, which launched in 2019, accumulated over 50 million downloads in its first three months and went on to surpass 100 million downloads in March this year.

Meanwhile, hypersim Airport Security has made it to 59 million installs since its launch this January.

In terms of revenue, Kwalee has seen a 12 percent increase year-on-year with Teacher Simulator having contributed 37 percent of the total for 2022. Approximately 90 percent of revenue at Kwalee comes from ads. In terms of its user distribution, iOS players represent the slim majority at 52 percent.

Interestingly, as well as expanding its hypercasual portfolio, Kwalee has stated its "serious intentions" to grow further within console and PC markets in the future.

Kwalee CEO David Darling said: "It’s a privilege to reach this point where Kwalee is getting recognition for the hard work we’ve done, quickly becoming the games publisher that developers want to be affiliated with. I’m incredibly proud of our teams, who have helped us get to this point. We have only positive expectations and strategies lined up in the coming months, and we can’t wait to unveil them as time unfolds."

Kwalee unveiled its latest game jam called the VS Game Jam in October, with the top entrant set to receive at least $500,000. The Warwickshire College and University Centre awarded Darling with a Fellowship some weeks later.

This year also began with Kwalee’s first-ever acquisition, purchasing French narrative mobile game developer Tictales.