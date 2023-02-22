News

TapNation selected for French Tech 120 program

The program supports and promotes French start-ups

French developer and publisher TapNation has been selected to be a part of French Tech 120, a program set up by the French government which promotes and supports start-ups.

"We are thrilled and honoured to have been selected for French Tech 120," said TapNation CEO Hervé Montoute. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and it will help us accelerate our growth and achieve our vision of becoming a global leader in mobile game development."

French Tech 120 identifies 120 promising start-ups every year, offering resources and personal support to help them scale. This includes giving the included companies access to a network of partners, investors, and mentors, as well as coaching, training, and visibility opportunities.

The program also provides access to international markets, including crucial regions such as the United States, Asia, and The Middle East, helping companies accelerate their growth on a global scale.

Accelerating growth

Founded in 2019, TapNation has earned more than 800 million downloads across its portfolio of games, including Sneaker Art, Ice Cream Inc and Giant Rush. The company has a strong focus on innovation and the use of cutting-edge technology to create immersive and engaging experiences. This includes blockchain technology, with the company announcing multiple partnerships with Web3 companies such as Ternoa.

2022 in particular was a year of significant growth for the company, which surpassed the 750 million download milestone.

Other companies in the French Tech 120 include app retargeting platform Adikteev and game developer Voodoo, which was included in the Next 40 - an additional category to the list which identifies the 40 top performing tech companies. Voodoo, which was founded in 2013, is a leader in the hypercasual genre, and was identified as the third-largest game company in the world by app installs last year.

We listed Voodoo as one of the top 50 mobile game makers of 2022.


