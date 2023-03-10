Anything World partners with Unreal Engine to expand animation and 3D modelling

Metaverse platform Anything World has announced a new plugin for creators in Unreal Engine, which it hopes will enhance the development of interactive 3D experiences through machine learning.

The use of AI and machine learning in creation has become an increasingly hot topic in recent years, with the tools helping creators develop assets quicker than ever before.

Unreal Engine has been used for the development of games on a variety of platforms, including mobile and multiplatform hits such as Apex Legends and Fortnite. Now, developers working with the engine can utilise Anything World to help speed up high-quality development.

With the plugin, Anything World will expand the capabilities of its 3D creation tool and hopes to make the creation of high-fidelity games more accessible to new content creators.

“Collaborating with Unreal Engine is dramatically growing the number of users, developers, creators and others who will have access to our 3D assets, models and library,” said Anything World CEO and co-founder Gordon Midwood.

“As we see consistent interest and demand for machine learning-driven and easy to use creator tools, we are thrilled to continue innovating, partnering and collaborating with others to evolve this industry in the future.”

The technology utilises multiple technologies for the browsing and loading of AI-rigged assets in Unreal Engine, including quadrupeds, insects, and flying animals.

Is anything possible?

The new partnership falls in line with Anything World’s mission to lower the barriers to creativity in 3D, offering low and no-code solutions for content creators.

Since the launch of Anywhere World, the company has partnered with a number of clients such as Ubisoft and rock band Coheed and Cambria, creating games across platforms. Through this new partnership, Anything World can bring its tools to the attention of new audiences, helping to further accelerate its growth.

In November, Anything World raised $7.5 million in a funding round to help further its goals.