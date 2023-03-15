AviaGames launches a new browser-based gaming service for phones

AviaGames has announced the launch of the Pocket7Games WebGame, its new browser-based games solution for mobile platforms, allowing consumers to access its catalogue of titles from mobile devices without needing to download an app.

The new WebGame is an important growth initiative from the company as it continues to expand on Pocket7Games’ selection of skill-based games.

“Our goal with the new WebGame is to bring the vast variety of fun and challenging Pocket7Games titles to even more users without the need to download an app – it’s a simple click and play option that we are excited to share with mobile gamers,” said AviaGames CEO and founder Vickie Chen, CEO and founder.

“As we continue efforts in driving this industry forward, AviaGames is focused on expanding to reach even more players and create an inclusive space where all gamers can come and enjoy their favourite games, no matter what platform they are on.”

The future of real money gaming?

Unlike traditional browser games, WebGames is exclusively available for mobile browsers, with players attempting to access to service on computers being given a QR code. This could allow for all players to compete on a level playing field using the same touch screen interface.

The WebGames service currently includes a variety of Pocket7Games titles, including Solitaire!, Bingo Clash, and Tile Blitz, with more titles being added soon. The service is also fully interoperable with the Pocket7Games app, allowing players to share an account across both platforms and keep their gameplay and prize history. The service currently supports more than 80% of the Pocket7Games’ app functions, including prize withdrawal.

Real money gaming has become more and more prevalent in recent years, allowing players to win cash prizes through gameplay. Allowing players a variety of ways to access its games while still ensuring parity of both experience and opportunity could therefore give AviaGames a greater platform for its games.

