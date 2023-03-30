Keywords Studios acquires influencer agency Digital Media Management

London-based Keywords Studios (KWS) - which provides services for the games industry - has acquired social media agency Digital Media Management (DMM), a Los Angeles-based company which provides integrated media strategy, management and influencer solutions for the entertainment and video game sectors. DMM founder Luigi Picarazzi and COO Adam Reynolds are remaining with the company following the acquisition.

“DMM brings KWS a top tier social marketing agency, world-class production location and capability, as well as a technology platform that can help scale its influencer offering,” said Keywords Studios CEO Bertrand Bodson. “As entertainment and games further converge, and we continue to add leading marketing services to our group, we believe we will unlock significant opportunities to engage billions of gamers and content creators.

“We are excited to work together with the talented and energetic leadership and team at DMM.”

Using your influence

Through this acquisition, KWS will gain a controlling stake in DMM's production studio and tech platform, Creator Lab for Influencers. Which lets it more effectively partner content creators with brands. DMM will join Keyword’s Engage division among other brands in the realms of marketing, player support and player research such as customer support platform Helpshift. Keywords hopes that DMM will play an intrinsic part in its marketing offerings.

As well as its social media expertise DMM brings experience in short format video and social assets, which Keywords hopes will complement its long-form video expertise. Keywords also hopes to leverage DMM’s expertise in the world of fandom, with the company working in the realms of entertainment and gaming.

“We share Keywords’ vision for where media and entertainment are going, and we believe joining up will multiply our forces,” said Digital Media Management founder Luigi Picarazzi, founder of DMM. “The combination of DMM’s market-leading digital and social media capabilities and Keywords’ deep expertise and global reach will amplify our collective abilities.”

Last year, Drake Star identified Keywords Studio as one of the top strategic investors of 2022.