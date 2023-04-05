Final chance: Vote for the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2023

And just like that, we're into the final hours of the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards voting phase.

The ability to have your say in 19 of this year's 22 categories (detailed below) will cease at midnight on Thursday, April 6th.

Voting hasn't previously been open to the whole mobile games industry beyond our traditional 100-strong panel of selected judges and it's been hugely rewarding to see you all voting in your thousands – and doing so not only in terms of championing the talent and achievements of your own teams but also any developers, publishers, tools and service providers, investors, marketing teams and games that stood out for you over the course of 2022.

Make a difference



Remarkably, several of the categories remain incredibly close. So if you haven't added your voice to the proceedings, know that it could make all the difference.

The PG Mobile Games Awards voting page awaits your input.

Please note: this is a strictly industry-only voting process (confirmation is required and submissions are checked).

The winners will be announced at the PG Mobile Games Awards ceremony held at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly, London, on Thursday, April 20, 2023 (tickets are now live - note this is a limited-entry event that always sells out so booking early is advisable).

Finally, for reference, here's a rundown of the categories that make up the sixth Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards: