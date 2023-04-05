News

Final chance: Vote for the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2023
And just like that, we're into the final hours of the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards voting phase.

The ability to have your say in 19 of this year's 22 categories (detailed below) will cease at midnight on Thursday, April 6th.

Voting hasn't previously been open to the whole mobile games industry beyond our traditional 100-strong panel of selected judges and it's been hugely rewarding to see you all voting in your thousands – and doing so not only in terms of championing the talent and achievements of your own teams but also any developers, publishers, tools and service providers, investors, marketing teams and games that stood out for you over the course of 2022.

Make a difference

Remarkably, several of the categories remain incredibly close. So if you haven't added your voice to the proceedings, know that it could make all the difference.

The PG Mobile Games Awards voting page awaits your input.

Please note: this is a strictly industry-only voting process (confirmation is required and submissions are checked).

The winners will be announced at the PG Mobile Games Awards ceremony held at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly, London, on Thursday, April 20, 2023 (tickets are now live - note this is a limited-entry event that always sells out so booking early is advisable).

Finally, for reference, here's a rundown of the categories that make up the sixth Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards:

  1. Pocket Gamer People's Choice (voting is live on PocketGamer.com)
  2. Best Advertising & UA Service
  3. Best Analytics/Data Tool
  4. Best Developer
  5. Best GAAS Tools & Tech
  6. Best Audio/Visual Accomplishment
  7. Best Game Engine/Platform [revised for 2023]
  8. Best Storytelling
  9. Rising Star
  10. Best Tools Provider
  11. Best Service Provider
  12. Best Live Ops
  13. Best QA & Localisation Service Provider
  14. Best Indie Developer
  15. Best PR/Marketing Team
  16. Best Alternative App Store [revised for 2023]
  17. Investment Fund of the Year [revised for 2023]
  18. Best Publisher
  19. Most Promising AI Games Tech [new for 2023]
  20. Most Impactful Web3 Company [new for 2023]
  21. Game of the Year
  22. Mobile Legend

