News

Ten Square financials sees company announcing new “strategic priorities”

Company will be focusing on core games

Ten Square financials sees company announcing new “strategic priorities”
By , Staff Writer

Ten Square Games’ latest financials once more state that the company will be moving away from additional projects and focusing on their core games.

Their financial release notes that this strategic reorientation relates to the ceasing of development on two projects: Fishing Masters and Undead Clash, which we previously reported on. However, Ten Square Games’ new Q1 2023 financials offer a greater insight into the effect cancelling these games has had. This also resulted in a significant amount of money being written off, amounting to PLN 26.6m ($6.3m), as well as the axing of around 110 employees as part of a subsequent restructuring. However, Ten Square seems confident enough to offer 100% of consolidated net profit for dividends to shareholders, much higher than their usual 75%.

In terms of other financial figures, net bookings were down by a margin, to PLN 123.6m ($29.5m). Revenue stood at PLN 117.4m ($28m) and loss stood at PLN -12.8m ($3m). As noted previously the company states they want to get on the road to profitability and reorient themselves to focus on growing revenue and playerbase for existing titles to effect that.

CEO of Ten Square Games, Adrzej Ilcuk, said, “The global mobile gaming market is consolidating, adding to the already fierce competition in the industry. Which is why, we decided to refocus strategic goals on our most important and prospective titles. After a large internal reorganisation, we are currently in the process of redesigning the processes related to the execution of projects. We want to solidify Fishing Clash and Hunting Clash as leaders in their market segments and prepare Wings of Heroes for further scaling.”

Focusing inward

Ten Square Games are not the only company to recently announce they would be halting further projects in order to focus on their core game catalogue. And in the world of mobile gaming, where many companies such as Supercell rely on titles that have been in continuous development for decades, it’s a smart move to take. The recent removal of Fishing Clash from storefronts in China due to the closure of their publisher in the region may have been downplayed at the time by Ten Square, but there’s no denying it cuts them off from a potential source of growth and revenue.

It reflects the varied experience many mobile and mobile-invested studios and publishers have had in recent financials, with most if not all reporting some form of slowdown with investment into long-term growth. While others which profited massively from the halcyon days of the stay-at-home orders during the Covid pandemic are now looking to stay profitable.


Tags:
Iwan Morris
Iwan Morris
Staff Writer

Iwan is a Cardiff-based freelance writer, who only occasionally refers to himself in the third person.

Related Articles

News May 23rd, 2023

Tencent announces positive 2023 first quarter financials

News May 16th, 2023

Flexion announces Q1 financials. Quarterly revenue up by 54%

News May 15th, 2023

Revenue Report: Games financials roundup: May 2023

News May 11th, 2023

Roblox revenue and DAU up by 22%

News May 11th, 2023

Unity hits $500m of revenue in Q1 financials