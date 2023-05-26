News

GamesAid raised £120 thousand for charitable causes in 2022/2023

AFK, The Clock Tower Sanctuary, and Autistica Plays are among the recipients of donations

GamesAid raised £120 thousand for charitable causes in 2022/2023
By , Staff Writer

GamesAid has raised £120,000 ($148,300) in funding throughout 2022 and 2023.

The total was announced at the conclusion of the Barclays Games Frenzy event, and was raised through a range of fundraising events, merchandise sales, grassroots fundraisers, and support from charity sponsor Sumo Group.

“We’re so pleased to have raised such a substantial amount of money on behalf of these wonderful causes,” said GamesAid co-chair Terry Haynes. “This fundraising total is testament to the kindness, generosity and open-heartedness of the UK games sector. We look forward to seeing the wonderful positive impact this will have on the causes chosen last year.”

Positive playtime

The total raised is more than £20,000 ($27,000) higher than the combined total raised in 2020/2021 and 2021/2022, fuelled by the subsidence of the Covid-19 pandemic and returning to a full calendar of fundraising activities. Six charities - AFK, Autistica Plays, Lifelites, Solving Kids Cancer, The Clock Tower Sanctuary, and Winston’s Wish - will each receive donations of £20,000, supporting the work the groups do on behalf of disadvantaged children and youths across the UK.

“Thank you to the amazing GamesAid trustees, ambassadors, sponsors, fundraisers and donors from everyone at AFK,” said AFK corporate partnerships manager Lyn Prodger. “A donation like this makes simply the biggest difference to the lives of the disabled children and young people we work with every day. You are helping us to provide the perfect item of mobility equipment, good careers guidance and practical support, mental health and wellbeing help and the assistance needed to get into paid work.”

“The Clock Tower Sanctuary will be using the donation to ensure that we can keep our doors open for young people experiencing homelessness and continue to provide them with a safe space, lifesaving crisis support and help to move on from homelessness,” said The Clock Tower Sanctuary CEO Frances Duncan.

In September, GamesAid raised £11 thousand ($13.6 thousand) for charity with a karting event.

 


Tags:
Lewis Rees
Lewis Rees
Staff Writer

Lewis Rees is a journalist, author, and escape room enthusiast based in South Wales. He got his degree in Film and Video from the University of Glamorgan. He's been a gamer all his life.

Related Articles

News Oct 4th, 2022

GamesAid to host first charity gala event

News Sep 23rd, 2022

GamesAid karting event raises £11,000 for charity

News May 10th, 2021

UK video games charity GamesAid raises $85,000

News Sep 16th, 2016

GamesAid raises record-breaking £954,000 for UK charities

News Oct 2nd, 2015

GamesAid raises £564,000 for UK charities