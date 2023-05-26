GamesAid raised £120 thousand for charitable causes in 2022/2023

GamesAid has raised £120,000 ($148,300) in funding throughout 2022 and 2023.

The total was announced at the conclusion of the Barclays Games Frenzy event, and was raised through a range of fundraising events, merchandise sales, grassroots fundraisers, and support from charity sponsor Sumo Group.

“We’re so pleased to have raised such a substantial amount of money on behalf of these wonderful causes,” said GamesAid co-chair Terry Haynes. “This fundraising total is testament to the kindness, generosity and open-heartedness of the UK games sector. We look forward to seeing the wonderful positive impact this will have on the causes chosen last year.”

Positive playtime

The total raised is more than £20,000 ($27,000) higher than the combined total raised in 2020/2021 and 2021/2022, fuelled by the subsidence of the Covid-19 pandemic and returning to a full calendar of fundraising activities. Six charities - AFK, Autistica Plays, Lifelites, Solving Kids Cancer, The Clock Tower Sanctuary, and Winston’s Wish - will each receive donations of £20,000, supporting the work the groups do on behalf of disadvantaged children and youths across the UK.

“Thank you to the amazing GamesAid trustees, ambassadors, sponsors, fundraisers and donors from everyone at AFK,” said AFK corporate partnerships manager Lyn Prodger. “A donation like this makes simply the biggest difference to the lives of the disabled children and young people we work with every day. You are helping us to provide the perfect item of mobility equipment, good careers guidance and practical support, mental health and wellbeing help and the assistance needed to get into paid work.”

“The Clock Tower Sanctuary will be using the donation to ensure that we can keep our doors open for young people experiencing homelessness and continue to provide them with a safe space, lifesaving crisis support and help to move on from homelessness,” said The Clock Tower Sanctuary CEO Frances Duncan.

In September, GamesAid raised £11 thousand ($13.6 thousand) for charity with a karting event.