Celebrating the best of the best. Nominations for our Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2023 are now open!

It's the big one. Every year we compile THE list that every mobile game maker wants to be part of. It's time once again to open the doors for nominations for the PocketGamer.biz Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2023!

Does your company have what it takes? If so be sure to let us know all about why YOU deserve to among the best. It's easy, and your road to glory begins via our lobbying form here.

PocketGamer.biz strives to champion the very best of the mobile games industry, and our annual Top 50 Game Makers list is a key part in celebrating the global games industry’s most exciting and authoritative sector.

So who do you think deserves to be in the spotlight? NOW is the time to nominate your company or a game creator you believe deserves to be acknowledged.

Nominations are open until July 21 2023, and the judging criteria can be found below.

Watch out for updates soon!

Eligibility and criteria

The Top 50 Game Makers list covers developers and publishers of all sizes. Tool providers, engine makers, ad networks, and other service providers and middleware vendors are not eligible for entry.

Final placement is the Top 50 list is an editorial decision, and the criteria expands from quality and quantity of new games released, financial performance over the last 12 months, notable innovation or impact on the industry, cultural impact, and future potential.

Submit your nomination now via the link above. Nominations close on July 21 2023.

We'll be annoucing the winners here on PocketGamer.biz and at a special event live from Gamescom in Cologne in July. Watch this space for details!