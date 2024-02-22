Games networking event Unwind is now the South Australian Games Association, a community-led non-profit that acts as a connection point for SA game developers.

According to the association's announcement post on LinkedIn, the trade organization seeks to provide game developers with presentations, playtesting events, and promotional opportunities tailored to local professionals.

“This organisation is an evolution of the Unwind game developer meetups, and a big step in highlighting SA's vibrant game scene," said SAGA. Adding that its goal “is to grow the South Australian games industry into the largest state games sector in Australia."

Bolstering SA's gaming community

SAGA's nonprofit committee comprises Patrick Webb as chair, Arthur Ah Chee as vice chair, and Kirsty Parkin as treasurer. Additionally, Rachel Mesler will assume the role of secretary, while Chantal Ryan will serve as a committee member.

In its first year, the association aims to focus on community events and kickstart initiatives to bolster the local gaming community as well as “promote the South Australian game development community in-person and online.

SAGA also aims to “support and champion the success of the South Australian game development community, to be the SA contact point for the game development community and to assist in raising the profile of the game development community in South Australia and beyond".