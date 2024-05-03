News

Carry1st's African Cup to feature Call of Duty: Mobile tournament with $15,000 prize pool

The competition will feature esports teams from Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, and South Africa

By , Staff Writer

The African esports scene is starting to take shape as mobile games publisher Carry1st launches the African Cup alongside a Call of Duty: Mobile tournament.

The competition will feature esports teams from Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, and South Africa, where some of the best players on the continent will compete for a $15,000 prize pool.

After the qualifying rounds, the teams that advance will meet in person for a championship match. The MVP in the tournament will receive a $1,000 reward in the grand finals. MVP honors will also be given out in each regional match.

How can esport teams participate?

Registration for the Carry1st Africa Cup opens on May 27th, interested teams can fill out the form on the official website and must have a minimum of five players. Both amateur and professional gamers can compete using the multiplayer features of CoD Mobile from across the continent.

Qualification stages will run from June to July, leading to the August 2024 finals with regional champions. Carry1st will assist with travel arrangements for qualifying teams that are unable to attend the finals.

Celebrating African gaming talent

Carry1st CEO and co-founder Cordel Robbin-Coker comments, “Carry1st Africa Cup is a realization of our vision of uniting the continent's gamers and reflects our broader mission to enhance gaming experiences in Africa. We're proud to play our part in this booming esports ecosystem that will only continue to grow across the continent."

The publisher's senior community manager and events lead, Dominion Eromosele calls the Carry1st African Cup “a first-of-its-kind opportunity for Call of Duty: Mobile players across Africa to get involved in competitive gaming at the highest level."

“This is about more than just winning - it's a chance to connect through our shared love of gaming, push the growth of esports in Africa, and inspire the next generation of gaming talent on the continent," said Eromosele.


Isa Muhammad
Staff Writer

Isa Muhammad is a B2B writer and video games journalist with 5+ years experience covering games, interviewing industry professionals, tracking industry trends and understanding the market.

