Trophy Games snaps up 20 titles from Tivola Games in acquisition deal

Developer Trophy Games has added 20 new games to its portfolio after its successful acquisition of the entire mobile games portfolio from publisher and developer Tivola Games.

Based in Copenhagen, Trophy Games closed the deal for €700,000 in an all-cash transaction. The company says the acquisition will “open up a fun new world to explore and align seamlessly" with its strategic focus.

With 20 new games in its portfolio, Trophy Games has diversified beyond its familiar world of real-world interests as the company is best known for its pet-themed titles such as DogHotel, Cat Rescue Story and many others.

Pets galore

“Despite experiencing stable revenues in recent years, we are committed to not only maintaining these games but also actively exploring new business opportunities within this portfolio to optimize performance and drive shareholder value."

“With pets galore, there is bound to be a title for your favorite creature," wrote Trophy Games in a blog post.

After this acquisition, Trophy Games has now adjusted its forecasts for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue expectations have been raised from DKK 63-71 million to DKK 68-74 million, EBITDA from DKK 14-18 million to DKK 16-20 million, and EBT from DKK 5-8 million to DKK 6-9 million.