Free Fire Japanese anime spin-off on the way from Garena

The Garena anime will air in Japan and will also be distributed globally

By , Staff Writer

Garena has teamed up with Japanese media conglomerate Kadokawa Corporation to produce an anime adaptation of mobile game Garena Free Fir

According to Crunchyroll, Little is known about the film's story or anime style. However, Kadokawa's overseas base in China, Kadokawa Blue Feather, will be in charge of producing the anime.

The Garena anime will air in Japan and will also be distributed globally. With a track record of anime collaborations including Attack on Titan, One Punch Man, and Demon Slayer, Garena's move to make its own anime adaptation doesn't come as a surprise.

Standing strong

Following the ban by the Indian government on several Chinese apps, including Free Fire, Garena responded with its upcoming Free Fire India which is set to launch with a Mumbai server, catering to the Indian market.

Garena has been cultivating a rich lore for Free Fire through various mediums such as short videos, comics, and a movie. Known as Free Fire Tales, these content pieces can be accessed on the game's official YouTube channel.

Aside from the upcoming anime adaptation, Garena disclosed that Free Fire has garnered more than 100 million daily active users in February 2024, solidifying its status as one of the most-played games globally.

The achievement is attributed to consistent updates and collaborations, including partnerships with football star Cristiano Ronaldo.


Isa Muhammad
Isa Muhammad
Staff Writer

Isa Muhammad is a B2B writer and video games journalist with 5+ years experience covering games, interviewing industry professionals, tracking industry trends and understanding the market.

