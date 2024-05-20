Phoenix Labs cancels projects and lays off staff in new restructuring

Video games developer Phoenix Labs is laying off more than 150 staff and will be canceling various ongoing projects in light of new restructuring.

The Canadian-based company took to LinkedIn to share the news in a post stating that it is “reorganizing Phoenix Labs to focus on our best-in-class live service titles, Dauntless and Fae Farm, and serving their communities."

“This restructure has not come easily, and truly has been the last resort to ensure Phoenix Labs can survive, and thrive in the long term. It's impossible to put into words how deeply we value every talented individual who has contributed their hard work and passion to every project at our studio," the statement reads.

Ongoing projects will be shelved

While the company's statement does not specify the number of staff affected by the layoffs, principal engineer Kris Morness shared that up to 140 to 160 employees have been impacted. Morness adds that one of the canceled projects was a game that was scheduled to be announced next month.

“This unfortunately means canceling work on all other projects at the studio, which will impact many of our colleagues immediately. We are giving notices to everyone whose roles are affected," said the company.

Former Riot developers Jesse Houston, Sean Bender, and Robin Mayne founded Phoenix Labs in 2014, with offices in Vancouver and Montreal. In 2018 the company released its first game Dauntless, while the farming simulation game Fae Farm was only released a year ago.