News

Phoenix Labs cancels projects and lays off staff in new restructuring

“This restructure has not come easily, and truly has been the last resort to ensure Phoenix Labs can survive, and thrive in the long term."

Phoenix Labs cancels projects and lays off staff in new restructuring
By , Staff Writer

Video games developer Phoenix Labs is laying off more than 150 staff and will be canceling various ongoing projects in light of new restructuring.

The Canadian-based company took to LinkedIn to share the news in a post stating that it is “reorganizing Phoenix Labs to focus on our best-in-class live service titles, Dauntless and Fae Farm, and serving their communities."

“This restructure has not come easily, and truly has been the last resort to ensure Phoenix Labs can survive, and thrive in the long term. It's impossible to put into words how deeply we value every talented individual who has contributed their hard work and passion to every project at our studio," the statement reads.

Ongoing projects will be shelved

While the company's statement does not specify the number of staff affected by the layoffs, principal engineer Kris Morness shared that up to 140 to 160 employees have been impacted. Morness adds that one of the canceled projects was a game that was scheduled to be announced next month.

“This unfortunately means canceling work on all other projects at the studio, which will impact many of our colleagues immediately. We are giving notices to everyone whose roles are affected," said the company.

Former Riot developers Jesse Houston, Sean Bender, and Robin Mayne founded Phoenix Labs in 2014, with offices in Vancouver and Montreal. In 2018 the company released its first game Dauntless, while the farming simulation game Fae Farm was only released a year ago.


Tags:
Isa Muhammad
Isa Muhammad
Staff Writer

Isa Muhammad is a B2B writer and video games journalist with 5+ years experience covering games, interviewing industry professionals, tracking industry trends and understanding the market.

Related Articles

News Feb 29th, 2024

2024's games industry lay-offs: The stories so far - all in one place

Interview Mar 15th, 2022

IWD22: “Our efforts of today will empower the women game developers of tomorrow.”

News Dec 2nd, 2020

Phoenix Labs expands as it opens new studios in Montreal and Los Angeles

as News Jan 29th, 2020

Free Fire studio Garena acquires Phoenix Labs for an estimated $150 million

News May 14th, 2024

Playtika eliminates CRO and COO positions in new job cuts