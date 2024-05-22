MY.GAMES celebrates Rush Royale 83 million milestone with Festival of Talents

Hit mobile game Rush Royale has amassed 83 million installs on mobile and has raced past $300 million in lifetime revenue.

These figures come via data.ai, highlighting the MY.GAMES' strategy game as one of the most popular tower defence titles on mobile. To celebrate the occasion, Rush Royale is launching The Festival of Talents event on the Isle of Rhandum within the game.

The event is currently underway and will conclude on Tuesday, June 4th 2024. Players will have the chance to take on Dissonance, a powerful boss, and Funky Monkey, a mini boss, during the festival.

Creating new diverse experiences

MY.GAMES CMO Ruslan Almukhametov says, “We are thrilled to witness the ongoing growth in player engagement for Rush Royale as we continue to introduce diverse experiences for our players."

Rush Royale is a strategy tower defense game that combines elements of a collectible card game. Players are given the opportunity to build defenses using unique heroes from a replenishable deck of cards, each possessing distinct characteristics and abilities. Through collecting and combining cards, players enhance their available heroes and engage in PvE and PvP battles.

Through the Festival of Talents, players can earn the highly coveted legendary unit named the Bard by completing quests and participating in activities such as spinning the Music-Go-Round and collecting cards.

It's worth noting that Rush Royale is not the only MY.GAMES title that's been amassing downloads lately. The publisher's Hustle Castle has also been downloaded more than 80 million times on mobile and continues to be a top earner for the company.