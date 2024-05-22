News

Homa, Madbox and TapNation named as top tech startups by the French government

Winners will get support from a dedicated manager, increased visibility, regulatory assistance, and access to events, alongside tailored support from the French Tech Correspondents network

By

French video game developers Homa, Madbox and TapNation have all been listed amongst the top 120 tech startups by the French government.

Launched in 2019, the French Tech Next40/120 program supports France's top 120 startups, providing tailored assistance for one year to help them achieve global leadership.

Support includes a dedicated manager, increased visibility, regulatory assistance, and access to events, alongside tailored support from the French Tech Correspondents network.

Noteworthy successes

Homa Games has had a fruitful past year after its games catalogue surpassed 1.5 billion installs and earned its place on our Top 50 Game Makers list of 2023.

TapNation on other hand, recently acquired AI-powered user acquisition and monetisation platform UAhero to utilize the AI platform in sharing best practices, leverages synergies and collaborate as UAhero is now a subsidiary of TapNation.

The 5th promotion of French Tech Next40/120 also sees substantial revenue growth, with total net turnover projected to hit €10 billion in 2023, up from €7.5 billion in 2022—an increase of 32.5%. Moreover, the number of companies exceeding €100 million in net turnover has risen to 31, from 19 in the previous year.

You can view the full list of the French Tech Next40/120 winners here.


Isa Muhammad
Isa Muhammad
Staff Writer

Isa Muhammad is a B2B writer and video games journalist with 5+ years experience covering games, interviewing industry professionals, tracking industry trends and understanding the market.

