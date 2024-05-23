Alan Wake 2 wins big at the Nordic Game Awards 2024

Remedy Entertainment took home three accolades for Alan Wake 2 at the Nordic Game Awards as the event celebrated the region’s best and brightest over the past year.

Alan Wake 2 won the prestigious Nordic Game of the Year award at the show, coming out ahead of finalists such as Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy by Frozenbyte, Cocoon by Geometric Interactive, Teslagrad 2 by Rain AS, and The Finals by Embark Studios. The award was presented by last year’s winner Red Stage Entertainment.

The Remedy-developed title also took home the Best Art and Best Audio accolades on the night.

Award winners

The award for Nordic Game of the Year - Small Screen went to Rytmos from Floppy Club.

Meanwhile, Best Game Design was given to Cocoon by Geometric Interactive, Best Technology went to The Finals by Embark Studios, and Best Fun for Everyone was awarded to Ikonei Island from Snowcastle Games.

The Best Debut accolade went to Bramble: The Mountain King from Maximum Entertainment.

On the night, Nordic Game conference founder and CEO Erik Robertson and program director and executive producer Jacob Riis were also recognised for their work in building and supporting the conference, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this year.

You can see the full list of winners below.

Nordic Game Awards 2024 winners

Best Art

Alan Wake 2 - Remedy Entertainment

Best Fun for Everyone

Ikonei Island - Snowcastle Games

Best Technology

The Finals - Embark Studios

Best Debut

Bramble: The Mountain King - Maximum Entertainment

Best Audio

Alan Wake 2 - Remedy Entertainment

Best Game Design

Cocoon - Geometric Interactive

Nordic Game of the Year - Small Screen

Rytmos - Floppy Club

Nordic Game of the Year

Alan Wake 2 - Remedy Entertainment