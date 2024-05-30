Supercell's Squad Busters the No. 1 most downloaded App Store app in 122 countries on launch day

Supercell’s latest global launch Squad Busters was the No. 1 most downloaded app on the iOS App Store in 122 countries on launch day, according to Appfigures data provided exclusively to PocketGamer.biz.

The title released worldwide yesterday on May 29th, having only hit soft launch a month ago.

Countries where it topped the overall App Store rankings included the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

It hit the top 10 overall App Store download rankings in 147 countries.

Squad Busters also ranked as the No. 1 most downloaded game in 156 countries, and it was the top action game by installs in 160 countries. Meanwhile, it broke into the top 10 in the games category in 171 countries.

Revenue rankings

When it comes to revenue, Squad Busters ranked as the No. 1 top grossing game in four countries: Germany, France, Italy and Austria. It ranked No. 2 in Belgium, Croatia, Netherlands, Switzerland and Spain.

It reached the top 10 top grossing games category chart in 48 countries, and top 10 action game rankings in 96.

When it comes to the overall top grossing app rankings, it hit the top 10 in 17 countries on launch day.

Released on May 29th, Squad Busters is Supercell’s long-awaited sixth global launch. The developer’s last worldwide release was in December 2018 when it launched Brawl Stars.

Ahead of its launch, Squad Busters notched up more than 30 million pre-registrations.

Last month we caught up with the Supercell team, including CEO Ilkka Paananen, Squad Busters game lead Eino Joas and marketing head Rob Lowe, to discuss the origins of the game, their ambitions for the title, and why it's a "love letter" to Supercell IPs.

