Pixel Federation appoints Daniel Duranka as CEO after a profitable year

Game developer Pixel Federation has unveiled Daniel Duranka as its new CEO following his 12-year role as COO of the company.

Duranka's appointment as CEO was first announced in a LinkedIn post by ex-CEO Simon Sicko and co-founder Marian Fridrich in April 2024 with the aim of “moving the company forward and facilitating its decision-making processes."

Despite a turbulent 2023 for the game business, the Slovak company stayed profitable and it's latest financial report has revealed that it earned over £42 million in revenue.

TrainStation 2 brought in £18.7 million with an increased player base of 1.78 million MAU. Diggy’s Adventure earned £14 million while Puzzle Adventure earned £2.38 million with a 113% revenue increase.

Looking ahead

Following his appointment and revenue success Duranka commented that the company will narrow its focus “on what we are historically best at - transport tycoon games," citing the company's 14 years of expertise in the genre and “deep knowledge of the niche community of train & transportation afficionados."

The new CEO adds that Pixel Federation plans to launch two new titles by the end of the year to over three million of its monthly active users. Ex-CEO Sicko plans to return to game development after 17 years in leadership roles and use his experience to assist with new game projects at the company.

With a team of 260 employees Duranka says, “Our goal is happy people working in a healthy company that makes great games and brings joy to our players. That is also why we will continue to build the local tech community, share our experience with the younger generation, and look for new talents."