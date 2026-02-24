Nexon appoints Patrick Söderlund as executive chairman effective immediately

Söderlund will steer Nexon’s long-term strategy and global creative direction.

He will continue leading Embark Studios alongside his expanded Nexon role.

Nexon will outline its next growth phase at a March 31, 2026 Capital Markets Briefing.

Japanese publisher Nexon has appointed Patrick Söderlund as its new executive chairman effective immediately.

In the newly created role, Söderlund will take broad authority over Nexon’s long-term strategy, creative direction and global game development framework.

He will work closely with president and CEO Junghun Lee, with Söderlund setting strategic direction and Lee overseeing execution.

Moreover, he will continue to serve as CEO of Embark Studios, the Nexon subsidiary behind ARC Raiders. The company will outline its strategic priorities at a capital markets briefing on March 31st, 2026.

New opportunities

Söderlund joined Nexon’s board in 2018 following its investment in Embark. Prior to founding Embark, he served as EVP of Worldwide Studios at Electronic Arts and earlier as CEO of DICE, the studio behind Battlefield and Mirror’s Edge.

“Nexon has all the assets to unleash dramatic growth - incredibly talented people, iconic franchises, large and committed player communities, and best-in-class live service capabilities,” said Söderlund.

“This is an enormous opportunity, but one that will require deep focus and discipline. Junghun and I are aligned on what needs to happen and I’m ready to get to work.”

Lee commented: “Patrick and I are fully aligned on transforming Nexon. He’s built studios, attracted the industry’s best people to work with him, and shipped massive global hits. That’s exactly what Nexon needs right now.”

