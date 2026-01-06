Scopely-owned Niantic recruits Jori Pearsall as SVP of games

The role builds on his experience running live games such as Pikmin Bloom and Monster Hunter Now.

Scopely-owned Pokémon Go developer Niantic has tapped Jori Pearsall as senior vice president of games.

In his new role, he will be responsible for guiding the creative and strategic vision of the company's Tokyo Studio, building on his experience leading live game operations for titles like Pikmin Bloom and Monster Hunter Now.

He will also oversee cross-functional teams to deliver experiences that bring players together in the real world, while forging and strengthening key partnerships with global IP holders and stakeholders.

Career growth

Prior to Niantic, Pearsall is also the founder of Jbird Insights, where he advises founders and leadership teams, having spent several years as an active investor, advisor, and board member.

Before that, he spent over six years at Scopely, rising from VP of product to SVP of product and studio GM, helping build the company’s product management, live ops, and studio leadership functions during a period of rapid growth.

“I couldn't be more happy to be working with such a talented and passionate group of people who care deeply about Niantic's mission to inspire people to get outside and explore the world together," said Pearsall.

“It's the perfect full circle moment for me bringing together my personal interests and all of my professional experience to date."

