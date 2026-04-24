Niantic Spatial to shut down Peridot mobile as AR ambitions shift beyond smartphones

In-app purchases have already been disabled.

Peridot launched as an always-on AR pet simulation.

High technical costs made the mobile version difficult to sustain.

The franchise will continue on headsets and AR wearables.

Niantic Spatial has revealed plans to shut down its augmented reality pet simulation game Peridot after three years as it pivots toward next-generation spatial platforms.

In-app purchases have been disabled effective April 23rd, 2026, while the game will be removed from Apple’s App Store and Google Play on May 14th. Servers are scheduled to shut down on August 31st.

“As our team's priorities evolved, the Peridot franchise expanded beyond mobile, into mixed reality with Hello, Dot on headsets and into true outdoor AR wearables with Peridot Beyond on Snap Spectacles," said Niantic Spatial in a statement.

“In many ways, this is exactly what we set out to build. And with that growth, it became increasingly difficult to invest in the mobile game in a way that felt worthy of the game you fell in love with.

“This is the right decision for our team and for the future of the Peridot franchise. And still, it’s not one we came to easily, or without a lot of love for what this game meant to us and to you."

Spatial computing focus

While the mobile game is ending, Niantic confirmed the Peridot franchise will continue across emerging platforms, including mixed reality and AR wearables.

“Since launch, we've expanded the franchise across new platforms that bring your Dots to life in ways the phone screen never could. Hello, Dot transforms your living room into a playspace for your companions.

“Peridot Beyond and Project Jade take them outdoors, into the world, by your side. We don't know exactly what comes next, only that we're not ready to close the door on this franchise," added Niantic Spatial.