Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser to retire at year's end

Nintendo America president Doug Bowser will retire at the end of the year.

Bowser joined Nintendo in 2015 as VP of sales and marketing, then went on to become SVP a year later. In 2019, he took on the role of president and COO following the retirement of Reggie Fils-Aimé.

He will be succeeded by the current VP of revenue, marketing, and consumer experience, Devon Pritchard. She first joined the company in 2006 and previously served as executive vice president of business affairs and publisher relations.

She will also join the Nintendo of America board of directors and become an executive officer at the Japanese parent company.

Nintendo announced that the leadership transition will take place on December 31, 2025.

New leadership

Satoru Shibata will also become Nintendo America CEO while continuing as managing executive officer and corporate director.

“Leading Nintendo of America has been the honour of a lifetime, and I am proud of what our team has accomplished in both business results and the experiences we've created for consumers," said Bowser.

"Now it's time for the next generation of leadership and Devon's track record speaks for itself. She is an exceptional leader, and her promotion is a testament to her strong performance and strategic contributions to the company's growth. I have full confidence that she will guide the company to even greater heights."

Devon Pritchard commented: “I am humbled and excited to take on this new role. Doug has been a fantastic mentor, and I look forward to building on the incredible foundation he has helped establish."

"My focus will be continuing to build on Nintendo's legacy of surprising and delighting longtime fans, while at the same time welcoming new players to the Nintendo family."

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa added: "During his tenure, Doug made numerous contributions to bring smiles to the faces of people connected to Nintendo. I would like to express my gratitude for his strong efforts.

"Devon, who will become the next president, has also made many contributions to Nintendo over the years. I am confident that, like Doug, Devon will continue to support Nintendo's important mission of creating smiles."