Nintendo to shut down Mario Kart Tour in September

Sales of rubies ended on July 7th, 2026.

Existing rubies can still be used in select in-game shops until the service ends.

Automatic renewals and new subscriptions for the Gold Pass have been stopped.

Nintendo thanked players for supporting the game throughout its service period.

Nintendo has revealed that Mario Kart Tour for smart devices will end service on September 29th 2026.

The company thanked players for supporting the game since its launch and confirmed that in-game purchases and subscriptions have already begun winding down ahead of the closure.

Sales of rubies ended on July 7th, 2026. Players can still use existing rubies in the Spotlight Shop, Mii Racing Suit Shop, and Coin Rush until service ends.

Service changes

Nintendo also stopped automatic subscription renewals and new subscriptions for the Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass during maintenance held on July 7th, 2026.

The company said the changes were made in conjunction with the game's end-of-service later this year.

Existing players are advised to check in-game notifications or the FAQ for details on how rubies and Gold Pass subscriptions will be handled going forward.