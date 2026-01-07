Oh! Robot: Legendary Mechanic wins the Very Big Indie Pitch at Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Korea 2025

Oh! Robot: Legendary Mechanic secured first place at the Very Big Indie Pitch during Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Korea.

The event series - which is heading to London on January 19th to 20th - had it's first ever event in Korea last year, the aptly named Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Korea.

The show brought along all of the popular side events to the summit, including the Very Big Indie Pitch. The competition, which also had entries across mobile, PC and console, brought in talented developers from across the region.

For those that aren't familiar with the Very Big Indie Pitch, it's a speed-dating-style event that challenges a group of indie developers - some of whom have projects still in development and others that have released them - to pitch their game in a quick-fire pitch at tables of experts from all corners of the games industry.

Developers who participate in the Very Big Indie Pitch get valuable feedback on both their game and their pitch as a whole, as well as gain experience in pitching quikcly and meeting a variety of different experts. Winners also recieve prizes including a golden Big Indie Pitch baseball bat and promotional packages.

The Very Big Indie Pitch at Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Korea this year saw 11 games pitched by a bunch of different developers, covering varying scopes, strategies and themes with their games.

As there was such a wide spectrum of games and quality, it was challenging for our experts to make their final decisions on their favourites. However, there can only be one winner! Our judges were very impressed by the offerings in Korea, as all of them were extremely high quality. Below are the winning entires.

First Place

Oh! Robot: Legendary Mechanic by Garage arts

(Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC)

Oh! Robot: Legendary Mechanic is a twin-stick, top-down shooter in which a girl pilots a mech to battle rampaging robots through different worlds. You can unlock over 40 weapons, battle against unique monsters, and experience a story that leads to the rise of a mighty super robot!

Second Place

Blood High! by Allaf Games

(Switch, PlayStation and PC)

Blood High! is an intense, fast-paced shooter where your life and your ammo are tied together, so when you attack, you are harming yourself. This is the curse that has been placed on you, a vampire, who has their head severed from their body. You must find and kill enemnies to replenish your blood, so you can stay alive.

Third Place

Darklord Saga: Puzzle Action RPG by NU SOFT Co., Ltd.

(iOS and Android)

Darklord Saga: Puzzle Action RPG is a blend of a puzzle game and RPG, with one-stroke battles, deep strategy and dark-fantasy humour thrown in.

In this game, you get to become the "Little Dark Lord", looking to fight your way through puzzle-filled stages, cooking magical dishes, and gaining power with each conqured quest.

Combining casual accessibility with RPG depth and idle rewards, it offers an addictive experience that’s easy to play yet full of long-term progression.

Want to show off your exciting new game? We host Big Indie Pitch events throughout the year, so make sure to regularly check our upcoming events page over on BigIndiePitch.com.