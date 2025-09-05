Unlock new business opportunities in Korea

Discover the untapped potential and connect with one of the world’s biggest games markets at Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Korea, October 31st

The all-new PGC Summit Korea is quickly approaching, taking place within the Seoul Metropolitan Area on October 31st.

Join the global games industry conference series PG Connects as it ventures into one of Southeast Asia's leading games hubs, connecting industry professionals from all corners of the world-wide games ecosystem.

Hosted in conjunction with Contents Universe Korea's digital entertainment show and Korea GDC, PGC Summit Korea will gather 500 international industry delegates (68% game makers and 52% c-level executives) for a full day of networking and learning whilst unfolding new business opportunities in one of the world’s biggest games markets.

Attendees gain 10+ hours of content delivered by 50 international and regional expert speakers covering mobile, PC, console, AI, HTML5, XR, and web3, with the multitrack agenda including Global Trends, Monetiser, Game Maker Insights, and The Growth Track.

Global delegates benefit from access to Southeast Asia’s thriving game ecosystem whilst the domestic sector gets to explore options on an international scale.

Early Bird tickets are on sale now - starting at just ₩70,000 ($50) - offering savings of up to ₩210,000 ($150).

What to expect

Essential networking opportunities – Gain exclusive access to our integrated meeting platform, enabling you to book meet-ups in advance.

Top-tier expert speakers – Level up your industry knowledge by gaining insight from 50 world-class, international thought leaders.

Comprehensive industry representation – Connect with over 500 global and regional games industry professionals – 52% of whom are c-level execs.

Mobile, PC, console, AI, HTML5, web3 – Benefit from 10+ hours of multiformat industry expertise essential to take your business to the next level.

Developers meet publishers and investors – Meet directly with the people relevant to your goals through curated Connector Speedmatch sessions.

Pitch and discover the best of indies – Exciting competition showcase for indie developers while gaining global exposure and realtime feedback.

Register today and save up to ₩210,000 ($150).