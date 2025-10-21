Discover new investor opportunities in Korea and APAC

PGC Summit Korea connects investors, publishers, developers and other games industry delegates from around the world on October 31st.

Unlock new opportunities through curated matchmaking events while gaining the latest insights into global and local market trends and future innovations.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, particularly Korea, is now a major player in the global games industry, accounting for almost half of all revenue. This growth comes as console games unexpectedly rebound and mobile games experience a slowdown in western markets, positioning APAC as the industry's next significant prospect.

Korea ranks among the world’s top five games markets, with annual consumer spending of around $20 billion. With increasing funding activity across games, game tech, esports, and related markets like streaming, social platforms, and AI tools, it remains a strong, diverse opportunity for investors. Its maturity and talent make the market especially relevant for investors interested in studios with global ambitions to produce high-quality, export-ready titles.

Meanwhile, the APAC games market remains a leader in terms of sheer scale, powered by rising mobile usage, advancing infrastructure, and young, high-spending populations. Despite the dominance of mobile, there’s growing interest in cross-platform, new business models and adoption of emerging technology, making APAC a key hub for innovation.

Investor opportunities and challenges

As an investor, whether your focus is on smaller projects with local market fit or the next global blockbuster, the diversity and ripeness of Korea’s and APAC’s games markets present huge potential. However, as with any market, it doesn’t come without challenges. Successful investors need a thorough understanding of local payment rails, regulations and culture.

Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Korea on October 31st provides your gateway into these markets - a central meeting point for the global games industry bringing together investors, publishers, and developers to connect, collaborate and shape the next wave of innovation in games

Expect a strong showing from APAC leaders such as NCSoft, Garena, Com2uS, Supercent, Tilting Point, and Devsisters, alongside fresh talent emerging from Korea’s thriving indie scene.

Featuring a multitrack program covering the latest in market trends, monetisation, growth strategies, and developer insights across mobile, PC, console, XR, AI, HTML5, and more, PGC Summit Korea offers the momentum you need to stay ahead of the vanguard.

Why investors join PGC Summit Korea

Being early and present in person is essential when looking for new potential growth projects. At PGC Summit Korea, attendees get access to structured meeting formats like Connector SpeedMatch and the MeetToMatch platform, making it seamless to secure one-on-one facetime with studios and developers you wouldn’t otherwise reach.

Connector SpeedMatch

Connector SpeedMatch sessions pair game developers, speed-dating style, with publishers and investors looking for their next project. Optimal for first contact meetings with new prospects, these sessions are long enough to decide whether there is a viable connection worth pursuing, but also short enough to enable multiple meetings within the session.

Available to all qualifying attendees of PGC Summit Korea, Connector SpeedMatch is free of charge, but there is a filtering process. If you’re interested in taking part, submit your application before Friday, October 17th.

MeetToMatch

The integrated meeting platform MeetToMatch has become the games industry’s go-to destination for efficient business matchmaking. Using MeetToMatch, you’ll be able to find other event attendees, request meetings and keep track of your schedule.

Available for all registered participants around two weeks before the event, in order to arrange meetings during the PGC Summit Korea.

The Big Indie Zone

Where creativity meets capital, explore a dynamic expo space featuring live demos from up-and-coming indie developers. For investors and VCs, it’s a chance to engage early with studios on the rise and discover tomorrow’s breakout hits.

