First speakers and tracks revealed for Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Korea

Gain insight from companies like Devsisters, Supercell, and NCSoft, as Pocket Gamer Connects hosts its inaugural one day event in Korea, October 31st.

Join the games industry’s most anticipated conference, Pocket Gamer Connects, as it continues to expand into new locations.

Venturing into one of East Asia's leading games hubs, Korea, for a one day summit on October 31st, new ideas will be born, connections form, and the future games industry take shape.

Located within the Seoul Metropolitan Area, this exciting new instalment is hosted in conjunction with Contents Universe Korea's digital entertainment show, connecting regional and global industry professionals from all corners of the games industry.

Gateway to the Korean games market

A top five games market in the world, Korea has become a major global exporter, rapidly advancing from a mobile hotbed by adopting new technologies, monetisation strategies, and IPs.

Featuring a powerhouse lineup of companies you won’t want to miss, from industry giants like NCSoft, Garena, and Com2uS, to creative studios such as Dreamloop, Germania Game Studios, and Kimchi Soup, the roster is stacked with innovation.

You’ll also find rising forces and trailblazers like Devsisters, Supercent, Rzain, Arcanix.ai, and Sentience, Inc., alongside experts driving new solutions, including Adikteev, Word Witch Consulting, Silveredge Technologies, Reaktor Japan, GIST and many more.

Serving as a gateway, PGC Summit Korea provides curated networking opportunities, allowing you to connect with the right people. Unpack new business pathways, share ideas, and gain invaluable market insight together with over 500 international industry delegates (68% game makers and 52% C-level executives).

Register for the event today.

First speaker wave revealed

Explore the first lineup of over 30 expert speakers from companies including NCSoft, Com2uS, Dreamloop, and many more.

Four unmissable tracks

Global Trends - Embark on a cross-continental journey offering you an expansive view of the games industry's latest trends, facts, figures, and insights from around the world.

Monetiser - Unleash the full potential of cutting-edge advertising formats, in-app purchases (IAPs), and other groundbreaking monetisation developments in this specialised and highly beneficial track.

Game Maker Insights - Engulf yourself in real-world case studies from the forefront of the industry, delving into diverse areas such as game design, audio production, character design, user experience (UX), and narrative development.

The Growth Track - Deepen your understanding into gameplay mechanics, user acquisition and retention techniques, including effective strategies on how to grow your business in adverse and new environments, optimise your game's user interface, and continuously analyse player feedback.

Book your ticket today, saving you up to ₩70,000 ($50) with Mid Term rates.