Meet NCSoft, Garena, Com2uS and more global leaders at Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Korea

As the games industry’s leading conference, Pocket Gamer Connects, descends on the Goyang region of the Seoul Metropolitan Area, come October 31st, Korea becomes the stage where the future of games and innovation takes shape.

Gathering local and global leaders, builders, and pioneers for one day, Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Korea provides untapped networking opportunities and key insight into global games ecosystem trends.

Meet and learn from industry giants like NCSoft, Garena, and Com2uS to creative studios such as Dreamloop, Germania Game Studios, and Kimchi Soup, delving into global market dynamics as well as prospects unique to the East Asia region.

Whether you’re looking for revenue growth, breakthrough technologies, or bold innovations, the event offers a balance of keynote sessions, expert panels, and specialised tracks delivering practical and actionable takeaways.

Beyond that, PGC Summit Korea is a pivotal hub connecting creativity and business. Forge your next collaboration through key fringe events like Connector SpeedMatch, which matches game developers with publishers and investors looking for their next project.

The Big Indie Zone is a dedicated discovery area showcasing the best of indie developers’ latest work, serving as a complement to the ever popular Very Big Indie Pitch competition.

Connect with peers, discover new games, and position your brand at the forefront of a quickly advancing industry.

Featured companies, fringe events and tracks

Attending companies

Cutting the balance between global powerhouses and local developers, the impressive roster features industry giants like NCSoft, Garena, and Com2uS, as well as creative studios such as Dreamloop, Germania Game Studios, and Kimchi Soup.

You’ll also find rising trailblazers like Devsisters, Supercent, Rzain, Arcanix.ai, and Sentience, Inc., alongside experts driving new solutions, including Adikteev, Word Witch Consulting, Silveredge Technologies, Reaktor Japan, GIST and many more to be announced.

Four specialised tracks

Global Trends - Venture on a cross-continental journey, including comprehensive East/West comparisons, offering an expansive view of the games industry's latest trends, facts, figures, and insights from around the world. Understand market dynamics and new opportunities emerging as a result.

Monetiser - Long a mobile game trailblazer, Korea has a unique advantage in terms of monetisation. Unleash the full potential and secret behind cutting-edge monetisation strategies, advertising formats, IAPs, tools for long-term revenue, and other groundbreaking developments in this specialised track.

Game Maker Insights - Immerse yourself in real-world case studies from the industry forefront. Advance your knowledge in key areas such as game design, audio production, character creation, UX, and storytelling, and walk away with first-hand inspiration and practical takeaways ready to be implemented.

The Growth Track - Delve into gameplay mechanics, user acquisition and retention techniques, including effective strategies on how to adapt your business to new and emerging markets. Learn about optimising user interface and how to successfully use player feedback and analytics to grow your user base.

Curated meeting sessions and events

Connector SpeedMatch - Investors, publishers, developers: meet one-on-one in carefully matched rapid-fire sessions, connecting developers with the right funding opportunities and publishing partnerships all in one focused networking event.

Pairing mobile, PC, or mobile game developers, speed-dating style, with publishers and investors looking for their next project. Tailor-made for first contact meetings with new prospects.

The Big Indie Zone - An exclusive expo area within the summit dedicated to indie developers and their incredible games. Developers can pre-book a demo table (including conference passes, making this an excellent value option) and showcase their creation to fellow attendees.

Publishers looking for new talent, investors in search of your next focus, and service providers keen to share the benefits of your tools, The Big Indie Zone is well worth a visit.

The Very Big Indie Pitch - Celebrating the best of new indie games in mobile, PC and console, the highly praised pitching competition is another ample opportunity to demo your game.

Based on a speed-dating format that gives each game maker a frantic five minutes (including Q&A) with each panel of experts to make the case for why your title should be judged the winner, it offers valuable expert feedback and an additional chance for media coverage.

