OpenAI opens submissions for third-party apps inside ChatGPT

Developers can now build and publish chat-native apps that let users take actions without leaving ChatGPT.

Approved apps will appear in a new in-app directory, with discovery built directly into the ChatGPT interface.

OpenAI has released a new Apps SDK, UI tools, and submission guidelines to support developers.

OpenAI has opened submissions for third-party apps inside ChatGPT in a move that marks a major step in turning the AI chatbot into a platform for interactive services and workflows.

The news follows the introduction of ChatGPT apps at OpenAI’s DevDay earlier this year. Developers can now submit apps for review and potential publication, allowing users to access external services and take actions directly within a conversation.

These apps can be used to complete tasks such as ordering groceries, creating slide decks from outlines, or searching for housing, without leaving ChatGPT.

OpenAI said approved apps will appear in a new in-app directory within ChatGPT, where users can browse featured tools or search for specific apps.

Moreover, apps can also be triggered during conversations when mentioned by name or selected from the tools menu, with OpenAI testing ways to surface relevant apps automatically based on context and user behaviour.

Early monetisation plans

To support developers, OpenAI has released new resources, including an Apps SDK in beta, open source example apps, a chat focused UI library, and updated submission guidelines.

Developers can track app approvals through the OpenAI Developer Platform, with the first wave of approved apps expected to roll out gradually in the new year.

Monetisation options are limited in the early phase, with developers able to link users to external sites to complete transactions for physical goods. OpenAI said it is exploring additional monetisation models, including digital goods, over time.

The company said all apps must meet its safety, privacy, and transparency requirements, with users retaining full control over data sharing and app access.