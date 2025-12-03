Outright Games lays off 27 staff across its UK and Spanish operations

The company says the cuts are needed to align with current market conditions.

Outright Games is known for licensed family titles, including Barbie, Chicken Run, NBA, and Paw Patrol.

Outright Games remains under its own leadership within the wider group.

Outright Games has confirmed it is laying off 27 staff across its UK and Spanish teams.

The publisher said the cuts are necessary to better align the company with current market conditions.

“After careful consideration and reviewing a number of possible paths forward, we have made the difficult decision to begin a redundancy process that will impact 27 roles at Outright Games across our UK and Spanish teams," said Outright Games.

“These decisions were not taken lightly, and we are fully committed to supporting our colleagues throughout this transition.

“These changes form part of ensuring Outright Games is aligned with market conditions and is structured for the future. Our focus remains on delivering high-quality family entertainment.”

The layoffs affect roles across marketing, production, creative, QA, and the OG Labs division. Outright Games is known for its licensed children’s titles such as Barbie, Chicken Run, the NBA, and Paw Patrol.

A number of staff also shared news of the job losses on LinkedIn.

New group structure

The redundancies follow recent news that Outright Games is part of the newly formed Roundtable Interactive Group alongside Auroch Digital, GameMill Entertainment, and Coherence.

While the group’s structure has evolved, Outright Games continues to operate under its own leadership, supported by the wider organisation.

Roundtable Interactive Group is led by Outright Games Group CEO Robin Flodin and is backed by investment firm EMK Capital.