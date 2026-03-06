Pitchify launches Pitch Direct to make pitching to publishers more transparent

Developers can browse publisher requirements and submit pitches directly to suitable partners.

Pitch platform Pitchify, co-founded by Gina Jackson and Matt Spall, has launched a new service called Pitch Direct to simplify how developers connect with game publishers by making submission requirements more transparent.

The new system allows publishers to set specific criteria on Pitchify.games, including budget ranges, timelines, platforms and genres. Developers can then browse those requirements and submit their games directly to publishers whose needs match their projects.

Pitchify said several publishers have already adopted the service, including Curve Games, Team17, Green Man Gaming, Kando Factory, Excalibur Games, Super Rare Games, Miniclip, Rainy Frog and Kwalee.

The service is designed to improve submission quality and response efficiency while reducing administrative overhead through integrated CRM tools, search filters and direct messaging between publishers and developers.

New opportunities

The company added that the platform also aims to broaden access to publishing opportunities by replacing informal networking with a more structured, criteria-driven process.

“With Pitch Direct, Pitchify directly addresses the systemic imbalances in game funding," said Pitchify co-founder Gina Jackson. “Access to publishers is too often shaped by informal networks, insider knowledge, and proximity, rather than merit.

“By making publisher requirements transparent and replacing opaque email inbox pitching with a structured, criteria-led process, the platform shifts opportunity away from gatekeeping and towards fit and quality.

“It creates fairer access for a broader and more diverse range of developers, ensuring that strong projects can be discovered on equal terms, regardless of background or connections, whilst supporting Scouts to focus on analysis rather than admin.”