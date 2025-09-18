Pocket Gamer Connects partners with Global Game Jam

Global b2b games conference series Pocket Gamer Connects and game creation event organiser Global Game Jam announce community partnership to spotlight industry events and encourage game creativity.

Steel Media’s games industry conference series, Pocket Gamer Connects (PGC) has officially teamed up as a community partner with Global Game Jam (GGJ), the US-based non-profit organisation behind one of the world’s leading game creation events, The Global Game Jam.

Having worked together on different events in the past, this deeper collaboration marks a new milestone, enabling both parties to bring even more value to their respective audiences.

Aiming to enhance the global games industry by bringing broader awareness to each other's events, the partnership means GGJ participants will gain an additional gateway to the world-class networking, insights, and industry opportunities that PGC’s conferences are known for.

To this end, PGC will provide a 20% discount code for each of its upcoming events to GGJ community members and game developers, starting with a lineup of eight

PGC Helsinki - October 7 - 8, 2025

PGC Summit Korea - October 31, 2025

PGC Aqaba - November 8 - 9, 2025

PGC Summit Canary Islands - December 4 - 5, 2025

PGC London - January 19 - 20, 2026

Dubai GameExpo Summit powered by PGC - May 20 - 21, 2026

PGC Barcelona - June 2026.

PGC Summit Shanghai - Late July 2026

GGJ will also offer three free passes for each PGC event that will be given to selected members. Additionally, one free indie table in the Big Indie Zone will be granted to a developer from their community for each of the events.

Supporting game creativity and early developers, PGC will use its established marketing channels to promote GGJ’s top-tier annual game creation event, The Global Game Jam, held in London from January 26th to February 1st, 2026.

With more initiatives planned for the future, PGC and GGJ are laying the groundwork for a stronger, more connected global games community. By aligning their platforms, both organisations are creating new pathways for developers to showcase their talent, access resources, and build lasting industry relationships.

For studios, students, and indie creators alike, this collaboration represents not just discounted access or free passes but a powerful opportunity to accelerate their journey and be part of a thriving international network.