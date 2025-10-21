Podcast: The EU's Digital Fairness Act and what it means for the games industry explained

This special episode of the PocketGamer.biz Podcast explains all you need to know about the Digital Fairness Act.

Arcanix CSO Oscar Clark and Flux Digital Policy director of policy and public affairs Celia Pontin offer insights into the regulatory process and F2P design.

They delve into why the industry should engage with regulators during the consultation period, which ends on October 24th.

The European Commission’s Digital Fairness Act has recently stirred a flurry of industry debate on its potential impact on the games industry and free-to-play economics, following Supercell CEO Ilkka Paananen’s open letter sounding the alarm.

The Clash of Clans studio founder went as far to say new rules could kill the European games industry..

To break down what's at stake, Arcanix CSO Oscar Clark and Flux Digital Policy director of policy and public affairs Celia Pontin got together on the PocketGamer.biz Podcast to go through the act in detail.

They cover:

Exactly what the Digital Fairness Act is and the potential impacts of any legislation for gaming - which remains some way off.

How regulators perceive the games market and why the industry should engage during the consultation period.

Why the sector should acknowledge the minority of bad actors in the space, rather than ignore these examples.

How games companies can ultimately work with regulators to ensure a better outcome for the Digital Fairness Act, rather than against them.

Hot topic

Pontin has previously written an article about the Digital Fairness Act consultation, providing analysis on what it all means here.

PocketGamer.biz also spoke with the Mobile Mavens for their thoughts on the Act and the potential consequences for the industry.

The debate was a hot topic for the PocketGamer.biz newsletter, where we discussed how the games industry should look inward in how it engages with government and self-regulates.

