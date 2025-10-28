Pokémon TCG Pocket surpasses 150m downloads in under a year

Mega Rising expansion introduces Mega-Evolved Pokémon to the app.

Players can soon gift one card per friend each day with the new share feature.

Pokémon TCG Pocket crossed $1 billion in revenue within 200 days, outpacing Pokémon Go.

The Pokémon Company's Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket has surpassed 150 million downloads across Android and iOS since it launched on October 30th, 2024.

To celebrate the milestone and mark its first anniversary, Pokémon TCG Pocket is planning to introduce new features and updates aimed at making card collecting more accessible and enjoyable for players.

Launching on October 30th 2025, the Mega Rising expansion brings Mega-Evolved Pokémon to Pokémon TCG Pocket, featuring three new booster packs: Mega Rising: Mega Gyarados, Mega Blaziken, and Mega Altaria.

Pokémon TCG Pocket will also introduce a share feature that lets players gift one card per friend daily, including cards from the newest expansion.

Post-launch growth

The Pokémon TCG Pocket's anniversary celebration will include several in-app events starting October 29th 2025.

Players will receive free Mega Rising booster packs upon logging in, take on special missions for exclusive rewards and an anniversary emblem, and join two limited-time promo events: the Reissue Drop Event and the Reissue Wonder Pick Event.

Pokémon TCG Pocket gained momentum after its October launch, hitting 10m downloads in three days and 100m in four months.

The game boosted DeNA’s Q3 game segment sales by over 8,000%, driven entirely by player spending. It surpassed $1 billion in revenue across Google Play and the App Store within 200 days, according to AppMagic estimates.