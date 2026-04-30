Pokémon TCG Pocket makes $1.6bn in 1.5 years

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket launched 18 months ago on October 30th, 2024.

Spending continues to spike when new packs launch monthly, but don't reach initial highs.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket has generated over $1.6 billion in 1.5 years.

The digital card game launched globally on October 30th, 2024. A year and a half later, it’s caught multiple accolades like fastest mobile Pokémon title to surpass $1bn in player spending, Game of the Year at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2025 and more.

The game has been a huge financial success for The Pokémon Company, Creatures Inc. and developer DeNA, having surged the latter’s games division profits by 8,126.8% in its early months. In fact, TCG Pocket was one of 2024’s most lucrative new mobile releases even with just two months in the market.

The latest expansion

Pokémon TCG Pocket has seen a predictable schedule of peaks and troughs in revenue with its monthly new card packs reliably triggering spikes.

According to AppMagic estimates, the latest rise in spending began on April 27th with the rollout of the Lucario-themed Pulsing Aura expansion in the US.

Players spent an estimated $2.4 million that day, up 473% from the $419,000 spent one day prior. On April 28th, daily spending spiked by a further 88% to $4.5m.

This spike spanning two days was likely the result of time zones. The US led spending on the 27th at a $1.5m contribution, while in Europe and Japan it was already the 28th when Pulsing Aura went live. Japan led spending on the 28th, contributing $2.8m.

Player spending stayed relatively stable on the 29th, at $4.1m globally, down just 9% day-over-day.

Past its peak?

Pulsing Aura has marked Pocket’s 17th card set, continuing a focus on Mega Evolution that debuted in set 12. While spending evidently still surges when new cards are released, the overall revenue generated is on a gradual decline.

TCG Pocket’s most lucrative month to date remains its first full month on mobile, having made $235.3m in November 2024. Most recently, the game has made just $31.4m in April 2026. It’s a stark drop, but the rate of decline has slowed since the title’s first anniversary.

In its first six months, TCG Pocket generated $894m in gross player spending with significantly higher peaks when new cards released. Players spent a record $11.3m on February 1st, 2025.

Over the next six months, up to its first anniversary, Pokémon Pocket made an additional $441.5m, down 51% from the period prior. And, most recently, the game has made $298.2m during the first half of year two. This period saw another 32% decline, with a daily revenue peak of just $5m on March 27th, 2026.

Though the decline is evident, Pokémon TCG Pocket still landed among the 10 highest-grossing mobile games of 2025, based on spending between the App Store and Google Play. And, outpacing Pokémon Go to the $1bn mark will likely always be an impressive feat.