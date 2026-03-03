Pokémon Day 2026: Legendaries, legacies and the latest opportunities for a $10.7bn mobile portfolio

Pokémon celebrated its 30th anniversary on Pokémon Day 2026, with a Pokémon Presents showcase on February 27th.

Six of the series' seven active mobile titles were highlighted with celebratory updates.

Pokémon Day 2026 saw the franchise celebrate 30 years since the release of Red and Green in Japan.

To tie in with this mega anniversary, six of Pokémon’s active mobile games were showcased on February 27th during a Pokémon Presents, with new content either shadow dropped, recently introduced or upcoming this week.

Pokémon Go, for example, will see the return of almost all species that have appeared since 2016, including rare Mythical Pokémon like Darkrai and Legendaries like Mewtwo.

Meanwhile, Pokémon TCG Pocket players are already opening up Paldean Wonders packs as the billion-dollar maker continues to monetise through its steady stream of new cards.

Updates everywhere

Over the past decade, The Pokémon Company has expanded its mobile lineup dramatically. Between breakout hits like Pokémon Go, sleeper hits like Pokémon Sleep and smaller experiences like Café Remix, its seven live games have earned an estimated $10.7 billion on mobile.

Pokémon Go has contributed 80% of that figure, at $8.6bn in revenue over almost 10 years. Pokémon TCG Pocket has quickly shot to second place, released in late 2024 and already approaching $1.5bn. The card game accounts for 14% of all portfolio spending.

Pokémon Masters EX, which has earned $370 million since 2019, was highlighted in the Pokémon Presents for its own 6.5-year celebration and the franchise’s 30th, styled as a "double anniversary". Among the newly added characters, a retro-style Red was added to the gacha that same day.

Pokémon's Game Boy protagonist has previously featured in Masters donning modern outfits alongside Charizard, Articuno and others, with this gacha title no stranger to leveraging nostalgia. This time, Red has a watercolour artstyle distinct from all other characters in-game, and his Pikachu’s powerful Sync Move attack shows flashes of a black-and-white Palette Town during battles.

Upon his debut on February 27th, player spending in Masters spiked by 74% over the day prior. It then increased by another 106% on February 28th, Red’s first full day in-game.

Pokémon Sleep also looks set to bolster its monetisation with its next Legendary event now underway, this time centred around Mew. Prior Legendary events focused on Raikou, Cresselia and others have triggered significant spending boosts for the title, helping it reach $194.9m in lifetime revenue.

MOBA title Pokémon Unite is also focused on Legendary Pokémon from the 1996 titles, with Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres making their debut.

Lastly, in Café Remix, starter Pokémon from each region started to return on February 28th. Initially Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle made appearances, with starters from later generations like Rowlet and Sprigatito set to appear later.

More to catch

The only live mobile game not showcased in the Presents was Pokémon Friends, a puzzle title released in July 2025 with various minigames like isometric challenges and an ice slider.

However, the synchronicity across these six more actively updated titles demonstrates the emphasis Pokémon places on its branding power and the revenue potential of an anniversary. These titles have aligned updates even whilst being developed by a range of studios like DeNA, Scopely and TiMI Studio Group.

Pokémon Day also included a reveal trailer for Generation 10 via Switch 2 exclusives Winds and Waves, releasing in 2027.

There was also a new trailer for the upcoming competitive battler Pokémon Champions, first revealed on the 29th anniversary last year. New details included confirmation of a Switch release in April and a mobile launch later this year.

Our mobile mavens discussed the impacts of the Pokémon series over 30 years and lessons to be learned from its brand power.