PR veteran Sam Forrest launches GunDog Communications consultancy

The consultancy targets SMEs and growing businesses seeking senior communications expertise.

Forrest founded the consultancy after more than 30 years in communications leadership roles.

Services include media relations, reputation management, crisis planning and executive thought leadership.

PR veteran Sam Forrest has launched GunDog Communications, a specialist consultancy aimed at providing SMEs and growing businesses.

Based in Kent and serving clients across London and the South East, the consultancy focuses on B2B communications, mentoring and fractional communications leadership.

Its services are designed to help organisations strengthen their reputation, improve media visibility and develop communications functions that support long-term growth.

Forrest founded the business after more than 30 years in communications leadership roles across the games, technology and digital entertainment sectors.

Throughout his career, Forrest has held senior communications positions at TheSoul Publishing, Jagex, KamaGames and THQ. He has also worked with brands including Disney/Pixar, Marvel, Nickelodeon, WWE, UFC, Hasbro, DreamWorks and more.

Bridging a gap

GunDog Communications offers services including communications audits, media relations, reputation management, awards strategies, event support, executive thought leadership and crisis planning.

The consultancy also provides fractional Communications Director support, allowing organisations to access senior communications leadership without committing to a full-time hire.

“Media landscapes have changed, audiences are fragmented, and stakeholders expect authenticity, consistency and transparency," said Forrest. “Yet many SMEs and start-ups simply can’t justify the cost of a senior communications hire.

“GunDog was created to bridge that gap by providing experienced, practical communications support that scales with the needs of the business.

“Throughout my career, I’ve seen first-hand that many organisations know they have a great story to tell but lack either the time, resources or experience needed to maximise their communications potential. We are here to address that challenge."