Speaker spotlight: Rose Thomas, King

Rose Thomas is a level designer on King's Pet Rescue Saga.

Rose is an American living in Sweden. Before joining King, Rose worked at Disney Interactive on titles such as Disney Infinity 2.0, Inside Out: Thought Bubbles, and Star Wars: Jedi Challenges.

Q: What does your role at the company entail?

A: I help build new levels and design new features on Pet Rescue Saga.

Q: What do you think have been the most exciting developments in gaming since the last Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki?

A: Watching PUBG and Fortnite come to mobile has been an exciting development in my opinion. It is great seeing these high-quality, console games come to mobile.

Q: What are your thoughts on the way the industry has grown in the last 12 months?

A: I think it has been amazing how much it has grown, but it has also created a new set of challenges. It is getting harder and harder to make your game stand out in the market and retain players because there are just so many titles out there. But I also think this creates a lot of room for innovation as more and more developers strive to set themselves apart from the crowd.

Q: What do you think the next 12 months in mobile gaming are going to look like?

A: I think as mobile tech continues to improve, we will see more and more console games porting to mobile. I’m also interested to watch how game companies adapt their strategies and titles for markets such as India.

Q: Which part of Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki are you most looking forward to and why?

A: All the Connect X sessions! I am a sucker for new tech and watching how it affects our everyday lives.

