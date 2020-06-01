The Pokemon Company senior attorney Kathy Carpenter on shifting from public defense to Pikachu

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 2020 will take place from June 8th to 12th, 2020. To give you a taste of what to expect, we'll regularly be publishing interviews with the speakers at the show.

In this speaker spotlight, we caught up with The Pokémon Company senior attorney Kathy Carpenter, who advises the firm on privacy and data security. Prior to her time at Pokemon, she worked in the UK supporting ATVI's European development studios, and publishing for Xbox, PlayStation, Wii, PC/Mac, and mobile, as well as supporting game development, production, distribution, publishing, and partnering innovative technologies with immersive consumer experiences.

Carpenter's talk will surround how to: "Inspire, Influence, Injunction: What I Learned Clearing Content for Video Games".

PocketGamer.biz: Tell us a bit about your company?

Kathy Carpenter: The Pokemon Company International, a subsidiary of The Pokemon Company in Japan, manages the property outside of Asia and is responsible among other things for brand management, licensing, marketing, the Pokemon Trading Card Game, the Pokemon animated TV series, home entertainment, and a live-action motion picture release of Pokemon detective Pikachu, and the official Pokemon website with its associated Pokémon Trainer Club program.

What does your role entail?

Advising teams on privacy compliance, data security risks for our internal operations and consumer product and services. Collaborate with the different disciplines and teams to find viable solutions.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

Deliberately wanted to transition from public defence practice to Seattle's rapidly emerging technology scene in the early 2000s. Landing in the games industry was an unintended bonus. As kids we were told that playing video games won't amount to anything!

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

Network and be adaptable. Even if you're in a different discipline, the journey may not be direct, but find that person that can envision the value you can bring to their project or company

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

More challenges for truly independent titles to be amplification in a saturated app market. During these Covid-19 times, looking forward to all the creativity that is getting a chance to materialise from game development team.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

Triple-A title budgets surpass motion picture budgets. Indie and bitesize games provide individuals to tap into their entrepreneur drive. Some esports tournaments have already surpassed major sports league viewership, and a few universities are offering scholarships for esports athletes.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

Will the multiple applicable regulations cause difficulties for developers and publishers in their efforts to comply and possibly result in fewer game experiences or vastly different versions being segmented based on the regulations of the jurisdiction? Could online gaming experiences, features, and content become limited to country/state/region-specific participation?

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

This is my first Connects (digital or physical). If it's similar to other gamer conferences, I'm always amazed at attendee's passion for the industry, creating bonds with the other attendees and connections made.