Bidstack CRO Lewis Sherlock looks forward to learning about studio trends

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 2020 will take place from June 8th to 12th, 2020. To give you a taste of what to expect, we'll regularly be publishing interviews with the speakers at the show.

For more details on PGC Digital #2 and to book a ticket, head to the website here.

In this speaker spotlight, we caught up with Bidstack chief revenue officer Lewis Sherlock who is responsible for the global demand side of the business, encompassing agencies, trade desks, clients direct and broader strategic partnerships. Previously Sherlock held roles at AOL, Oath, Verizon, and Xaxis.

Lewis Sherlock will be hosting a talk on: "Bidstack: A New Era of Advertising for Your Game"

PocketGamer.biz: Tell us a bit about your company?

Lewis Sherlock: We serve ads into natural spaces within video games, without interrupting gameplay. Think advertisement hoardings or billboards in a stadium, racing and open-world games. Our adverts can be delivered on a direct or programmatic basis, offering flexibility to our advertising partners.

What does your role entail?

My role sees me looking after our revenue and sales strategy across all markets.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

It's one of the fastest-growing sectors and the latest technology innovations are going to create revenue and advertising opportunities for game developers and advertisers.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

Learn the ecosystem, quickly!

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

It's moving at a fast pace and there is still huge innovation coming with cloud gaming, alongside the next-generation platforms.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

More advertising opportunities in games as advertisers start to get involved more.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

I have only been in it a year.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

I'm looking forward to learning about trends from a studio's point of view.