Speaker Spotlight: From the Commodore 64 to Amico, over 40 years of development with Hans Ippisch

2021 is now well underway and the latest Pocket Gamer Connect Digital is set to bring together some of the finest voices in the games industry and beyond.

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 takes place from April 19th to 23rd, so to give you a taste of what to expect, we'll bring you interviews with some of our esteemed speakers at the show.

The conference spans five days and will feature a broad selection of tracks, talks and speakers, as well as various fringe events and the return of our meeting system. For more details on the event and to book a ticket, head to the website.

For today's spotlight, we spoke with Intellivision Entertainment president of Europe Hans Ippisch who started his career in the gaming industry back in 1986 and was one of the first German developers who worked on titles for Commodore 64 and Amiga. During Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6, Ippisch will speak on multiplatform development.

PocketGamer.biz: Tell us a bit about your company?

Hans Ippisch: Over 40 years ago, the Intellivision home video game console pioneered the video game industry, establishing many industry firsts and capturing an unprecedented 20 per cent market share at the time.

Building upon its gaming legacy with support and expertise from industry veterans and superstars, Intellivision is back with the mission to bring people together by delivering simple, affordable, family-friendly entertainment. Intellivision will launch Amico, a unique video game system that’s redefining entertainment with family and friends.

What does your role entail?

Overseeing all European sales, marketing and production of exclusive console games from Europe. The office will engage with developers throughout Europe and currently, seven Bavarian studios are working on 11 different titles.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

I wanted to create products that entertain people.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

Look out for products and companies you like!

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

A new console will bring families and friends together.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

Back in 1986 a programmer, a designer and a musician could conquer the world with a $16,000 game! Today it requires a lot, lot more...

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

I am most looking forward to watching developer talks to see new ideas!

Want more?

The full conference schedule is now live on the website. In the meantime, you can also check out our other track rundowns and coverage of previous Pocket Gamer Connects conferences ahead of the event itself.

Register for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 today!