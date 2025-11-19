Public voting is now open for the 12th Annual Pocket Gamer Awards

The awards recognise the best mobile games released between October 2024 and September 2025.

Categories include best updated game, best mobile RPG, best Roblox game and more.

Fans decide the winners, keeping community voices at the centre of the awards.

Public voting has opened for the 12th Annual Pocket Gamer Awards, moving the long-running celebration of mobile games into its final stage.

After collecting thousands of nominations from players around the world, the editorial team has narrowed the field to shortlisted finalists across more than 20 categories, with fans now invited to choose the winners.

The award celebrates the best mobile titles released between October 1st, 2024 and September 30th, 2025, alongside categories that recognise ongoing success, community strength and long-term support.

Categories include best updated game, best multiplayer mobile game, best mobile RPG, best Roblox game, best mobile developer, best mobile publisher and mobile game of the year.

Players decide

The awards aim to celebrate the games being played right now, from genre standouts to long-running favourites that players “just can’t bear to uninstall”.

Fan voting remains central to the event, ensuring that the awards reflect the tastes and experiences of the wider mobile games community rather than just industry opinion.

Now in its twelfth edition, the Pocket Gamer Awards continue to be one of the longest-running voices in mobile since its launch in 2006.

With the shortlists now locked in, players can head to the voting portal, explore each category and decide which titles deserve recognition for shaping the past year of mobile play.

Voting can be done here, and the winners will be revealed on the website. Or you can find out in person at Pocket Gamer Connects London.