Qualcomm unveils two flagship Snapdragon chips for mobile and AI gaming

Adreno Neural Fusion uses AI to enhance mobile gaming graphics.

Both platforms are designed to support adaptive agentic AI experiences.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 is built on a 2nm process.

Chip manufacturer Qualcomm has revealed two new premium mobile chips designed to power the next generation of smartphones and mobile experiences.

The company said its Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 are built around agentic AI, enabling faster, more personalised and adaptive experiences.

Qualcomm added that the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 is its most powerful mobile chip and is designed to support advanced AI capabilities across Android smartphones.

It introduces Adreno Neural Fusion, which uses AI to enhance mobile graphics and deliver richer visuals and longer play sessions.

AI-powered performance

The mobile chip also supports AI-powered camera features through Advanced Professional Video and Intelligent Pixel Control, targeting improved image quality and more natural photos and videos.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 is built on the same 2nm process and uses Qualcomm’s Oryon CPU, Adreno GPU and Hexagon NPU. Qualcomm said it brings many of the same AI, gaming, imaging and connectivity capabilities to a broader range of premium devices.

Both platforms are designed to support everyday AI agents that can adapt to users throughout the day. Devices using the two platforms will debut in flagship smartphones from leading global OEMs and smartphone brands.

“Today marks a milestone as we introduce not one, but two new flagship mobile platforms, delivering agentic AI experiences that are immediate, personal, and adaptive," said Qualcomm SVP and general manager of mobile handsets Chris Patrick.

“As the agentic AI age evolves, our multi-flagship strategy allows us to push the boundaries of what's possible for mobile while bringing our latest AI innovations to a broader range of premium devices.

“By designing two innovative platforms, we're giving OEMs greater choice as we collectively shape the capabilities of the next generation of intelligent, personalised, mobile experiences.”